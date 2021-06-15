The host Henderson Flash broke a 1-all tie in the bottom of the seventh inning, then tacked on three more runs in the eighth to claim a 5-1 win over the Franklin Duelers in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Tuesday.
The game was tied at one with the Flash batting in the bottom of the seventh when Santrel Farmer grounded out, scoring one run.
Henderson put up three more runs in the eighth, scoring one on an error then two more on a wild pitch.
The Flash got things started in the first inning when Jacob Mulcahy's sac fly scored one run.
Franklin (2-8) knotted the game at 1-all in the top of the seventh on a Jacob Curtis RBI groundout.
Blake Ciuffetelli took the win for Henderson. The lefthander went seven innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out seven and walking zero.
Gavin Braunneker recorded the last four outs to earn the save for the Flash.
Hunter Cooper took the loss for the Duelers. Cooper lasted one inning, allowing one hit and one run while striking out two and walking one.
Cade Vernon started the game for Franklin and allowed four hits and one run over four innings, striking out five and walking one.
Henderson totaled hits in the game. Trevor Campbell, Nick Rucker and Nolan Cook all managed multiple hits for Henderson, with Campbell going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Austin Ehren led Franklin, going 2-for-3 with a double.
The Duelers are back in action Wednesday at home against Dubois County (Ind.) Game time is 7:05 p.m. at Franklin-Simpson High School.