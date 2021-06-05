The Franklin Duelers dropped a 5-2 decision to host Muhlenberg County in Ohio Valley League action Saturday night.
The Stallions put up three runs in the seventh inning. Tanner Bray had an RBI wild pitch in the inning to lead the run scoring.
Trevor McGee led the Muhlenberg County to victory on the mound. McGee lasted six innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out four. Derek Bolander and Nick Casey entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Rylan Thomas took the loss for the Duelers. Thomas allowed six hits and two runs over five innings, striking out three and walking one.
Muhlenberg County totaled nine hits in the game. Colin Cornwell and Eric Hartless each racked up multiple hits for the Stallions.
Franklin managed just three hits. Benny Hymes had a double and Austin Ehren tallied an RBI.
The Duelers (1-1) are on the road Sunday against Full Count Rhythm in Hendersonville, Tenn.