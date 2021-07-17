A five-run rally in the top of the ninth inning propelled the visiting Owensboro RiverDawgs to a 5-3 win over the Franklin Duelers in Ohio Valley League baseball action Friday night.
The Duelers (12-22) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Austin Ehren delivered an RBI double and Luis Perez followed with an RBI groundout to stake Franklin to the early advantage.
The Duelers tallied another run in the bottom of the second on Braxton Meguiar's RBI single to go ahead 3-0.
The score would remain there until the top of the ninth. Owensboro (17-17) broke through on Cole Gober's RBI single, then got RBI singles from Kyle Hogwood and Trevor Davis to knot the score at 3-all. The RiverDawgs grabbed the lead on Lucas Gulazyuski's two-run double.
Drake Hamil closed out the win with a scoreless ninth for Owensboro, striking out two to earn his second save.
Franklin starting pitcher Zach Sliger earned a no-decision after tossing 8 1/3 innings, allowing three runs off five hits and a walk. He struck out six batters.
RiverDawgs starter Brock Lucas also got a no-decision after allowing three runs (one earned) in seven innings. He struck out six. Caleb Meeks picked up the win in relief after pitching 1/3 of an inning.
Ehren paced the Duelers with a 2-for-2 day at the plate.
Ben Clark, Gober and Davis finished with two hits each for the RiverDawgs.
Franklin is back in action Saturday night at home against the Fulton Railroaders. Game time is 7:05 p.m.