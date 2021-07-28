The Franklin Duelers closed the regular season with a 10-9 road victory over the Hoptown Hoppers in Ohio Valley League baseball action Tuesday night.
The Duelers (16-28) built an early six-run lead and held on for the win.
Franklin opened the scoring in the top of the first inning on a two-run single by Luis Perez. Alex Miller doubled the lead with a two-run triple, then Lance Upright tallied an RBI single to put the Duelers up 5-0.
In the top of the fourth, Franklin added another run on an RBI single from Nate Mix.
Hoptown (21-21) plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Duelers got one back in the top of the fifth on Upright's RBI single.
The Hoppers scored twice in the bottom of the fifth, but Franklin got those runs back in the top of the sixth. Miller drove in a run with an RBI single, then Upright brought home another when his ground ball was misplayed for an error to put his team up 9-4.
Hoptown tallied two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Duelers answered again with a run in the top of the seventh on Ethan Racker's sacrifice fly RBI.
The Hoppers tallied two more runs in the bottom of the seventh and another in the eighth to pull within a run before Duelers reliever Kolby Wall closed out the win with a scoreless ninth to earn his first save of the season.
Miller was 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs and Upright went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to pace Franklin. Mix added a 2-for-5 day with an RBI.
Pat Coleman earned the win in relief for the Duelers, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out two batters in 1 2/3 innings.
Franklin enters the OVL postseason Thursday night with a play-in game against the visiting Paducah Chiefs. Game time is 7:05 p.m. at Franklin-Simpson High School. The winner will face Full Count Rhythm in a best-of-three first-round playoff series starting Friday night.