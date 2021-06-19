The Franklin Duelers built a five-run lead in the fourth inning and then held off the visiting Paducah Chiefs for a 5-4 victory on Saturday in Ohio Valley League baseball action.
The Chiefs scored four runs in the failed comeback. Paducah's Sam Fagan, Zach Reynolds and Brant Brown all picked up RBIs in the rally.
Franklin (4-10) notched four runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Duelers' big inning was driven by a single by Payton Walsh, a sacrifice fly RBI by Jack Rando and a two-run home run by Davis Burick.
Rylan Thomas got the start for Franklin and lasted five innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out four to earn the win.
Mason Malone took the loss for Paducah (2-12) . The righty surrendered five runs on eight hits over eight innings, striking out 10 and walking one.
Alex Miller, Burick, Walsh, Ethan Racker, Kolby Wall, Benny Hymes, Spencer Darland and Jared Kirkman each collected one hit to lead the Duelers.
Brown and Riley Hawthorne each racked up multiple hits for the Chiefs.
The Duelers return to action Sunday with a 6 p.m. home game against Full Count Rhythm.