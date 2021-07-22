Despite a six-run first inning, the host Franklin Duelers couldn't keep pace with the Paducah Chiefs in a 21-10 loss in Ohio Valley League baseball action Wednesday night.
Danny Garcia hit a first-inning grand slam and finished the night 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and four RBIs for Franklin (13-25). Carter Vrabel added a home run and two RBIs, and Lance Upright drove in two runs for the Duelers.
Brant Brown was 4-for-7 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead Paducah (7-28). Ben Higdon homered and drove in four runs, Jacob Hager homered and drove in three runs and Riley Hawthorne also tallied three RBIs for the Chiefs.
Franklin is back in action at home Thursday night against the Hoptown Hoppers. Game time is 7:05 p.m.