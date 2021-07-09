A late rally wasn't enough for the host Franklin Duelers, who dropped a 7-5 decision to the Fulton Railroaders in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Thursday night.
The Duelers (11-17) trailed 7-1 after six innings before rallying for four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Nate Mix got the scoring started in the frame with an RBI single, then scored on passed ball. Davis Burick followed with a two-run double to get Franklin to within two runs at 7-5.
That ended the scoring for the Duelers, as Fulton relievers Bode Gebbink and Tristian Camp shut them down over the final two innings.
Jordyn Naranjo tossed six innings to earn the win for the Railroaders (15-13), allowing one earned run off five hits with four strikeouts.
Offensively, Parker Estes was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, and Seth Gardner was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for Fulton.
Benny Hymes was 2-for-3 and Burick went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to pace Franklin.
The Duelers are on the road against Full Count Rhythm on Friday night. Game time is 7:05 p.m.