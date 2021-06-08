The Franklin Duelers scored four runs in the top of the 12 inning to claim a 7-4 extra-inning victory over the host Hoptown Hoppers in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Tuesday.
The Duelers scored a pair of runs in the 12th on wild pitches, then Braxton Meguiar plated another run on an RBI groundout and Danny Garcia capped the rally with an RBI single.
Meguiar paced Franklin with a 3-for-6 night with an RBI. Jacob Curtis was 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Garcia added a 2-for-5 day with an RBI. Davis Burwick chipped in with an RBI for the Duelers.
Zayd Brannigan was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to pace the Hoppers (2-2).
Cade Vernon started and got a no-decision for Franklin, tossing five scoreless innings. He struck out three batters.
Pat Coleman picked up the win in relief. Gage Holman tossed a scoreless bottom of the 12th to earn his first save of the season.
Franklin (2-2) are back in action Wednesday at home against the Madisonville Miners. Game time is 7:05 p.m.