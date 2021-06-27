Kolby Wall's fielder's choice in the bottom of the 10th inning drove in a run and produced a walk-off 12-11 victory for the host Franklin Duelers against Full Count Rhythm in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Saturday night.
Franklin (7-12) built a five-run lead in the first inning. Luis Perez opened the scoring with an RBI single, then Davis Burick drove in another run on a fielder's choice. Another run scored on a bases-loaded walk, then Austin Ehren delivered a two-run double.
The Rhythm scored three runs in the top of the third, one in the fifth and then four in the sixth to grab an 8-5 lead.
The Duelers got two runs back in the bottom off the sixth, with both scoring off an error. After trading runs in the seventh, Franklin tied the game at 10-all in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run rally. Danny Garcia doubled in a run, then Ehren brought him home with an RBI groundout.
Full Count (16-4) scored once in the top of the ninth, but the Duelers answered with Burick's RBI groundout in the bottom of the frame.
Joey Johnston tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win for Franklin.
Franklin collected 12 hits. Carter Vrabel, Perez, Braxton Meguiar and Ehren all collected multiple hits for the Duelers. Vrabel went 3-for-6 at the plate to lead Franklin in hits.
The Duelers host Full Count Rhythm again on Sunday. Game time is 6 p.m.