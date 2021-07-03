The Franklin Duelers used a 13-hit attack to down the host Hoptown Hoppers 15-10 in Ohio Valley League baseball action Friday night in Hopkinsville.
The Duelers (8-14) grabbed an early lead with a six-run outburst in the top of the second inning. Jack Rando opened the scoring with a two-run single, Joey Johnston followed with an RBI single, Austin Ehren followed with an RBI double and Carter Vrabel capped the rally with a sacrifice fly RBI to put Franklin up 6-0.
After Hoptown (11-11) cut into the lead with a four-run rally in the bottom of the third, the Duelers answered with three more runs in the top of the fourth when Benny Hymes ripped a three-run home run.
The Hoppers answered back with three runs in the bottom of the frame, but Franklin again tallied a three-run outburst in the top of the fifth. Vrabel connected for a two-run double and Hymes delivered an RBI single to boost the lead to 12-7.
Hoptown chipped away at that lead over the next two innings, getting within 12-10 before the Duelers plated two more runs in the top of the seventh when the Hoppers forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk and Franklin's Kolby Wall followed with an RBI single.
The Duelers added an insurance run in the ninth on Wall's sacrifice fly RBI.
Rylan Thomas earned the victory in relief for Franklin after tossing 3 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and no runs while striking out one and walking none.
Tyler McLaren took the loss for Hoptown. The righty went two innings, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out three.
Franklin racked up 13 hits on the day. Hymes, Johnston, Vrable and Jacob Curtis each collected multiple hits for the Duelers. Hymes led Franklin with three hits in four at-bats.
Franklin is back in action Saturday on the road against the Paducah Chiefs. Game time is 6:30 p.m.