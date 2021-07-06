The Franklin Duelers piled up 15 runs over the final three innings to rally past the Henderson Flash for a 16-13 win in Ohio Valley League Baseball action on Monday night.
Down 7-6 entering the top of the eighth, Franklin (10-15) tied the game on Carter Vrabel's RBI single, then went ahead on a two-run double by Luis Perez. The Duelers capped the rally with Davis Burick's three-run home run.
After Henderson (17-9) scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth, Franklin answered with four more runs in the top of the ninth as three runs scored on wild pitches sandwiched around Austin Ehren's sacrifice fly RBI.
The Flash plated four runs in the bottom of the ninth, but the Duelers held on for the win.
Henderson surged out to a 7-1 lead after two innings, but Franklin started the comeback in the top of the seventh with a five-run outburst. Jack Rando drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run, Vrabel delivered a two-run single, Ehren followed with an RBI double and Jacob Curtis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in another run.
Vrabel went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Perez was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Burick went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs and Curtis was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Nate Cunningham earned the win for Franklin. The pitcher went six innings in relief, allowing one run on four hits, striking out four and walking one. Joseph Delgado recorded the last out to earn the save for Franklin Duelers.
Colby Knutzen took the loss for Henderson Flash. The pitcher surrendered five runs on three hits over 1/3of an inning, striking out one and walking one.
The Duelers are back in action Tuesday night at home against the Paducah Chiefs. Game time is 7:05 p.m.