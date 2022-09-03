Kerry Premec

Kerry Premec, women’s outreach coordinator for the Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers club, holds a nice smallmouth bass caught on a lime green bead head woolly bugger fly from central Kentucky’s Elkhorn Creek a few years ago. September and October are fantastic months to fly fish Kentucky streams for smallmouth bass.

 KENTUCKY AFIELD

Kentucky’s topography is laced with flowing, rock-bottomed streams that hold smallmouth bass. Most of the state east of the Tradewater River basin has streams that hold smallies.

– Author Lee McClellan is a nationally award-winning associate editor for Kentucky Afield magazine, the official publication of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. He is a life-long hunter and angler, with a passion for smallmouth bass fishing.

