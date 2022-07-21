Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola and Ryan Loiars were named the 2022 Bluegrass Golf Tour Players of the Year for their respective age divisions, while Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship and Bowling Green's Ainslee Cruce were named as this year's Cullan Brown Award winners Thursday.
Espinola (920 points) finished in the top three in every event with six victories including the Tour Championship to earn the Player of the Year award in the girls' 14 and under division. Espinola earned an invitation to compete in the J.B. Holmes Cup on Oct. 21-23 at Old Bridge Golf Course in Danville and will have the opportunity to participate in next year's World Championship and play against some of the world's top junior golfers in Ireland.
Loiars closed the season with eight straight wins including the Tour Championship to finish with 850 points and secure the player of the year award in the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division.
Blankenship and Cruce garnered the Cullan Brown Award, which recognizes sportsmanship, integrity, playing ability, friendship and love of the game through participation on the Bluegrass Golf Tour.
Glasgow's Bo Shelton finished as the runner-up in the boys' 15-18 division after tallying 869 points. Shelton tallied five victories during the season and had a third-place finish in the Cullan Brown Invitational.
Blankenship finished third in the boys' 15-18 with 863 points, capped by a wire-to-wire win in the Cullan Brown Invitational where he shot 7-under par.
Shelton, Blankenship and Glasgow's Jase Cook will receive invitations to play in the Bluegrass Cup.
Cruce tallied five wins and 856 points, highlighted by a win in the Bluegrass College Showcase, to finish third in the girls' 15-18 division. Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes was fourth with 761 points, including four wins. Both will receive invitations to participate in the Bluegrass Cup.
In the boys' 12-14 division, Glasgow's Tate Pace secured a runner-up finish after tallying six wins – including the Bluegrass College Showcase – to finish with 852 points. Pace will get an invitation to play in the Bluegrass Cup.
Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley won all seven events entered and finished third in the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division with 690 points. He will get an invitation to play in the Bluegrass Cup.