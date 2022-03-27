Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola posted a three-stroke victory in the Girls' 14 & Under division Saturday in the Bluegrass Golf Tour Jr. Series held at Calvert City Country Club.

Espinola finished with a 24-over par 96 to claim the win.

Glasgow's Bo Shelton tied for first with Calhoun's Harrison Sallee for the boys' 15-18 title after both carded 8-over 80s. Glasgow's Jase Cook tied for eighth with a 14-over 86.

In the boys' 12-14 division, Glasgow's Harrison Belcher finished second with a 20-over 92.