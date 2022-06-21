COMMUNITY GOLF Espinola wins age division at BGT Junior Series event Daily News Jun 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola took first place in her age division Monday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Shelbyville Country Club.Espinola, competing in the girls' 14-and-under division, shot a 14-over par 88 to win her division by 23 strokes.GO Junior Golf Series Russellville's Emma Fitzgerald claimed third place in the girls' 13-15 championship division at Monday's GO Junior Golf Series event at Hillcrest Golf Course in Owensboro.Fitzgerald shot a 95, 15 strokes behind division winner Baylie Billingsley of Owensboro. In the girls' 11-12 (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Ellie Morgan finished second with a 60.Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars tied for fourth with a 45 in the boys' 13-15 (9-hole) division.Luke Renfro of Bowling Green tied for fourth in the boys' 9-10 (6-hole) division with a 33.Morgantown's Drew Daugherty shot an 86 to finish eighth in the boys' 16-18 championship division. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series Shelbyville Country Club Elsie Espinola Go Junior Golf Series Emma Fitzgerald Ellie Morgan Division Sport Golf Bowling Green Golf Course Event Owensboro Recommended for you