Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola took first place in her age division Monday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Shelbyville Country Club.

Espinola, competing in the girls' 14-and-under division, shot a 14-over par 88 to win her division by 23 strokes.

GO Junior Golf Series

Russellville's Emma Fitzgerald claimed third place in the girls' 13-15 championship division at Monday's GO Junior Golf Series event at Hillcrest Golf Course in Owensboro.

Fitzgerald shot a 95, 15 strokes behind division winner Baylie Billingsley of Owensboro.

In the girls' 11-12 (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Ellie Morgan finished second with a 60.

Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars tied for fourth with a 45 in the boys' 13-15 (9-hole) division.

Luke Renfro of Bowling Green tied for fourth in the boys' 9-10 (6-hole) division with a 33.

Morgantown's Drew Daugherty shot an 86 to finish eighth in the boys' 16-18 championship division.