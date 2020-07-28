Former Western Kentucky men's golfer Billy Tom Sargent was tied for ninth after Tuesday's first round of the 101st Kentucky Open Championship at Triple Crown Country Club in Union.
Sargent, now playing professionally, carded a 2-under 70 in the first round. Fellow pro J.B. Williams leads the field at 6-under 66, one shot better than Shawn Tipton.
Bowling Green's Dawson McDaniel, a rising redshirt junior at WKU, tied for 40th with a 2-over 74. Bowling Green's Christian Tooley, an incoming graduate transfer at WKU, tied for 53rd at 3-over 75.
WKU rising senior Chase Landrum of Glasgow tied for 73rd at 5-over 77. Bowling Green's C.M. Mixon, a rising sophomore at Louisville, tied for 80th at 6-over 78.
Adam Gary, WKU's women's head golf coach, tied for 95th at 8-over 80.
The tournament continues Wednesday.
