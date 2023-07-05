Caroline Childers of Bowling Green High School hits her ball toward the green on hole two during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green's Stella Forney and Caroline Childers tied for first-place honors in the girls' 15-18 age division at Wednesday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event held at Willow Oaks Golf Course in Glasgow.
Forney and Childers each carded an 11-over par 83 to share medalist honors. Scottsville's Lucy Zalla (88) was third, Franklin's Chloe Chaney (91) tied for fourth and Glasgow's Emory Gardner (107) was sixth.
Glasgow's Chloe Witcher won the girls' 14 and under division by six strokes with a 3-over 75. Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola took second with an 81, Scottsville's Ella Anderson and Bowling Green's Amy Tomblinson tied for third after both shot 86, and Bowling Green's Mary Douglas Childers (87) finished fifth.
Scottsville's Lincoln Zalla won the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division after carding a 14-over 50. Glasgow's Asher Hughes followed with a 52, and Glasgow's Webb Dickinson took third (53).
In the boys' 15-18 division, Edmonton's Ben Shirley shot an even-par 71 to win by three strokes. Bowling Green's Ty Wilson (74) finished second, followed by Glasgow's Preston Gaunce (78), Scottsville's Peyton West (80) and Scottsville's Blayne Moore (81). Glasgow's Harrison Belcher tied for seventh with an 87, and Scottsville's Evan Brown finished ninth with a 92.
Elkton's Noah Rager won the boys' 12-14 division by four strokes with a 5-over 76. Bowling Green's Johnny Brown took runner-up honors with an 80, and Bowling Green's Eli Wade was third with an 83.