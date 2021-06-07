The Franklin Duelers came up short in a 5-4 decision to host Full Count Rhythm in Ohio Valley League baseball action Sunday night.
Full Count Rhythm struck for two runs in the bottom of the second inning on Sam Slaughter's two-run home run, then got three in the third highlighted by Christian Smith's RBI double.
Braxton Meguiar had a 2-for-5 night at the plate with a double, a stolen base and an RBI for Franklin. Austin Ehren was 2-for-3 with a double with two RBIs. The Duelers totaled just five hits in the loss.
Ehren's run-scoring single in the sixth got the Duelers back within 5-3, and Ehren struck again with an RBI double in the eighth to make it a one-run game before Kyle Magrans closed it out with a scoreless ninth to earn the save for Full Count Rhythm.
Starting pitcher Ryan Ginther earned the win for Full Count Rhythm, allowing two unearned runs while striking out five in three innings.
Hunter Cooper started and took the loss, allowing five runs off seven hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out one batter. Cade Vernon struck out the side in a scoreless inning of relief, and Dylan Penick and Gage Holman also tossed a scoreless inning each.
Franklin (1-2) returns to action for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday against the host Hoptown Hoppers.