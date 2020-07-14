Glasgow's Griffin Jackson prevailed in a playoff to win the boys' 10 and under division in Tuesday's Kentucky PGA Junior Tour Series event held at Bardstown Country Club-Maywood.
Jackson finished with a 3-over par 39 (nine holes) and edged Louisville's Grant Guetig in a playoff for the victory.
Bowling Green's Paxton Fuqua won the boys' 8 and under division by two strokes after shooting a 2-over par 27 (six holes).
Glasgow's Landry Steenbergen took second in the girls' 16-18 division with a 21-over 93, six shots behind winner MaryPeyton Thompson of Versailles. Glasgow's Taylor Gaunce finished fifth with a 103 and Glasgow's Rachel Britt was seventh with a 118.
In the boys' 15-18 division, Bowling Green's Reed Hensley tied for seventh after shooting a 94.
