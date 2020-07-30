Glasgow’s Nina McMurtrey has been named as the Bluegrass Golf Tour’s Player of the Year (18 holes) for the girls’ 15-18 age division.
McMurtrey, a rising junior at Glasgow High School, finished in the top five of the 2019 Player of the Year race, but a win at the Bluegrass Junior Amateur and a playoff win in the 18-Hole Tour Championship propelled her to the top spot in 2020.
The highlight of the playoff was a 25-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to capture the title. A total of four wins in 12 events for McMurtrey highlighted the season while competing from Calvert City to Richmond.
Bowling Green’s Shirley in third at rain-delayed Kentucky Open
The 101st Kentucky Open was supposed to conclude Thursday, but rain at Triple Crown Country Club will force a Friday finish.
Bowling Green’s Trey Shirley was in third, just two shots off the lead, when play was suspended Thursday. Shirley was at 7-under par 138 when play was stopped in the tournament.
While the leaders were only able to complete four holes Thursday, those holes altered the leaderboard considerably.
At the start of the day, only three players were within four shots of J.B. Williams’ lead. Now, there are six players within Williams’ lead and another eight players within six strokes of the lead.
While Williams made two birdies on his first three holes to take a four-stroke lead, a triple bogey on the par-four No. 4 reduced his lead to one stroke, the same margin it was at the beginning of the round. That was as far as Williams, Patrick Newcomb and Shirley got in their final rounds before play was suspended.
Former Western Kentucky standout Billy Tom Sargent was tied for eighth at 4-under after playing even par through six holes Thursday.
Bowling Green’s Dawson McDaniel, a rising redshirt junior at WKU, finished his round with a 70 to wrap up at 2-over par 218.
Glasgow’s Chase Landrum, a rising senior at WKU, made it through 17 holes Thursday and was at 6-over.
Bowling Green’s C.M. Mixon, a rising sophomore at Louisville, finished his final round with a 74 to tally a 7-over 223 for the tournament.
Bowling Green’s Christian Tooley, an incoming graduate transfer at WKU, posted a 78 in his final round to finish at 13-over 229.
