Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey forged a one-shot lead after Tuesday's first round of the Bluegrass Golf Tour's 18-hole Tour Championship at the University Club-Big Blue course in Lexington.
McMurtrey, a rising junior at Glasgow High School, shot a 4-over par 76 to lead Owensboro's Macey Brown by a stroke in the girls' 15-18 age division heading into Wednesday's final round.
Glasgow's Allie McCoy was sixth at 14-over 86.
In the boys' 12-14 division, Alvaton's Jacob Lang was second after the first round with a 3-over 74, three shots behind Louisville's Landon Stillwell.
Alvaton's Michael Lang was tied for 11th in the boys' 15-18 division after firing a 9-over 80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.