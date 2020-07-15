Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey prevailed in a one-hole playoff to win the girls' 15-18 division Wednesday in the Bluegrass Golf Tour's 18-Hole Tour Championship at the University Club of Kentucky's Big Blue Course in Lexington.
McMurtrey, a rising junior at Glasgow High School, and Owensboro's Macey Brown quickly distanced themselves from the field going back and forth with the lead on the back nine holes. Both players finished at 10-over par 153, 13 shots clear of the next-closest competitor.
After 36 holes, the two returned to the tee on No. 18 for a playoff. Both players hit perfect drives, and approach shots ran toward the back of the green. Brown chipped up to about 4 feet before McMurtrey drained her 25-foot birdie putt to capture her second major title of the summer. McMurtrey also won the Bluegrass Junior Amateur Championship in early July.
Glasgow's Allie McCoy tied for seventh in the girls' 15-18 division with a 172.
In the boys' 12-14 division, Alvaton's Jacob Lang finished fourth with a 10-over 153.
Alvaton's Michael Lang tied for seventh in the boys' 15-18 division after shooting a 12-over 155.
The Bluegrass Golf Tour returns to action July 23 at Gibson Bay golf Course before concluding the season at the Central Kentucky Championship (July 25-26) at Kearney Hill Golf Links.
The Player of the Year in each 18-hole division will earn an invitation to play in the JB Holmes Cup in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.