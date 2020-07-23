Glasgow’s Nina McMurtrey claimed runner-up honors in the girls’ 15-18 age division Thursday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event held at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.
McMurtrey finished with a 4-over par 76, three shots back of winner Claira Ramsey of Richmond.
Glasgow’s Jase Cook finished fourth in the boys’ 12-14 division after shooting a 21-over 93.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.