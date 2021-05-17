Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey fired a 7-over par 78 to win the girls' 15- to 18-year-old division by a stroke in Sunday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Jr. Series event held at Barren River State Park Golf Course in Lucas.
Bowling Green's Charlie Reber finished two shots behind winner Jagger McBride of Buffalo in the boys' 15-18 division. Reber fired an 8-over 79. Bowling Green's Clayton Daniels was third at 10-over 81.
Glasgow's Bo Shelton won the boys' 12-14 division by two strokes with an 8-over 79.
Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan fired an 18-over 89 to win the girls' 14 & under division by 16 strokes.
In the boys' 10 and under (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Rowdy Harris won by four strokes with a 38.