YOUTH GOLF Glasgow's Neagle ties for 2nd at BGT event in Fort Knox Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jun 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Glasgow's Tinsley Neagle tied for second in the girls' 15-18 age division at Thursday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event held at Lindsey Golf Course in Fort Knox.Neagle carded a 24-over par 96 to earn a two-way tie for second.GO Junior Golf Series Bowling Green's Brady Patterson tied for eighth in the boys' 16-18 age division to lead area players at Thursday's GO Junior Golf Series tournament held at Ben Hawes Golf Course in Owensboro.Patterson fired a 10-over par 81 to finish eight strokes off the lead. Bowling Green's Miles Deaton tied for 11th after carding an 84, and Morgantown's Jonah Swift tied for 19th after shooting 90. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series Lindsey Golf Course Tinsley Neagle Go Junior Golf Series Ben Hawes Golf Course Brady Patterson Sports Golf Armed Forces Weapons Games And Toys Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you