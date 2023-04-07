COMMUNITY GOLF Glasgow's Pace takes third at BGT Junior Series event Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Apr 7, 2023 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Glasgow's Tate Pace fired a 9-over par 81 to finish third in the boys' 15-18 age division Thursday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event held University Club-Big Blue Course in Lexington.Pace finished two shots behind co-winners Ethan Downes of Louisville and Graham Schmidt of Prospect, who both carded 7-over 79s. In the girls' 15-18 division, Bowling Green's Caroline Childers was third with a 20-over 92. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series Tate Pace Caroline Childers Sports Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you