Glasgow’s Bo Shelton has been named the Bluegrass Tour 2021 Player of the Year in the boys’ 12-14 age division.
The Bluegrass Golf Tour recognizes the 2021 Players of the Year in the boys’ and girls’ 18-hole divisions. Players had the opportunity to compete in more than 60 events, with the top six events contributing toward Player of the Year rankings.
Shelton (823 points) earned 11 victories including Combo Regional #2 and Combo Regional #4 to narrowly earn the Player of the Year award. Samuel Harris (Charlestown, Ind.) had four wins and a runner-up finish at the Bluegrass Junior Amateur to earn 810 points. Evan Taylor (Winchester) had six wins while earning 758 points to finish thirdw. Ethan Downes (Louisville) had five wins and 712 points, while Haydon Reynolds (Cadiz) had three wins and 639 points to round out the Top 5.
In the boys’ 15-18 division, Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship tied with Frankfort’s Jack Whitaker with 715.5 points. Benton’s Trey Wall won the Player of the Year honor with 751 points.
In the girls’ 14 & under division, Bowling Green’s Sydney McClanahan finished third with 611 points and five victories. Auburn’s Emma Fitzgerald was fourth with 584 points. Lexington’s Channing Hagan won the Player of the Year award with 822 points.
Each 18-hole division Player of the Year will receive a trophy and an invitation to participate in the J.B. Holmes Cup on Oct. 22-24 at Old Bridge Golf Club in Danville. The Holmes Cup consists of team and individual matches at no cost to the participants.
Players of the Year in the 9-hole divisions will be determined following the 9-Hole Tour Championship on Sunday at Bardstown Country Club (Maywood).{&end}