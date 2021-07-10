The Bowling Green FC Golden Lions got goals from four different players to secure a 4-3 win over South Carolina-based Moros FC in Saturday’s opening round of the United Premier Soccer League’s national tournament in Atlanta.
The first-year soccer club just finished its first season in the Midsouth Conference of the UPSL – the largest pro development league in North America – winning the conference championship to earn a spot in the 32-team national tournament.
Against FC Moros, the Golden Lions grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Ben Mujcic.
Bowling Green doubled that advantage on a goal by Dylan Barth before Moros FC rallied for a goal.
Peyton Netherton’s goal pushed the Golden Lions’ lead to 3-1 before Moros FC again responded to pull within one score.
Jansen Wilson again doubled Bowling Green’s lead with his first goal.
From there, the Golden Lions held on as Moros FC tallied one more goal for the final 4-3 score.
With the victory, the Golden Lions move on to next weekend’s round of 16 in the UPSL national tournament.
Opponent and game information have not yet been released.