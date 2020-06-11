– Reporter’s note: I am a high-handicap golfer voluntarily putting my novice skills on public record in an attempt to help highlight course features for relatable golfers. Alabama freshman golfer Canon Claycomb is one of three low-handicap golfers who participated in this project to offer insight on playing the course.
Canon Claycomb rarely plays CrossWinds Golf Course when he’s home for the summer. But even before his recent visit to Bowling Green’s most popular public course, his opinion of the hardest hole fell right in line with those who play it often.
“I’ve always thought No. 8 at CrossWinds is definitely one of the hardest holes out here,” Claycomb said.
The most challenging holes CrossWinds has to offer welcome you into the turn at the city’s only 18-hole course. The 6,524-yard, par-72 is the city’s longest municipal course and home to the annual Pickens Amateur Championship.
Bold golfers looking to make a move up the leaderboard in any tournament often take advantage of the 436-yard No. 8 with high risk-reward. Either cut the corner with a long drive and risk hitting into trees or out of bounds in the neighborhood. Hit the driver long and straight and you risk the water hazard. Laying up with a shorter club is the safer move, but presents a longer second shot to the green.
Claycomb is coming off his first season at Alabama and preparing a summer of amateur tournaments across the country. His driver usually carries 295 yards, but he sent one 346 yards during a college tournament in Mexico this year.
“I’m going to have to take this pretty far left,” Claycomb said. “I kind of forgot where the houses were so if I do hit a house, I’m sorry.”
Claycomb said he mostly plays Olde Stone and Bowling Green Country Club when he returns to Bowling Green for the summer. He played for Greenwood’s varsity team until his sophomore year when the family moved to Orlando, Fla., to allow him to practice year-round rather than seven months out of the year. But he holds fond memories of playing CrossWinds during high school events years ago.
“I think my second-to-final region tournament at Greenwood was out here and we made it to state that year and I have a lot of good memories,” Claycomb said.
He committed to powerhouse golf program Alabama early and played two events as a freshman before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports for the spring.
“It was brutal,” Claycomb said. “I was playing really well in my first two events and it sucked that I had to cut it short. … All my best friends are on the golf team and we’re really close. I can’t wait to get back in August.”
Claycomb takes his tee shot and puts it less than 100 yards from the green for an easy chip shot. I take a three-wood down the right side of the fairway, but received a friendly bounce toward the middle.
Rather than needing a range finder to determine yardage to the pin, CrossWinds golf carts have been updated with GPS smart pads with distance information for each hole depending on the location of the cart.
I hit a 4-iron solid for the second shot, but the ball drifts right into thick rough. A wedge out of the grass and a few putts later resulted in a double bogey. Claycomb chips onto the green and two-putts for par.
The ninth hole offers another risk-reward option. A water hazard awaits 278 yards to the front edge of the fairway, but the green sits offset to the right 300 yards from the gold tees.
Claycomb goes driver again and attempts to hook it on to the green. Instead it carries straight and lands in a grass patch right in front of the clubhouse office.
“I pulled it a little bit and it went a little far,” he said. “I’m pin high. Not an easy chip, but I’ve got wedge in my hand so shouldn’t be too much of an issue.”
My tee shot sliced out of bounds, so I dropped about 250 yards into the fairway by the cart path and take a stroke. My wedge shot carries just past the green for a long putt attempt at par. Claycomb chips onto the green and saves par. I finish four strokes behind on the two holes.
Before leaving the course, Claycomb spoke about passing the torch of hosting the third-consecutive Mason Cup at Old Stone to his brother, Cooper. The American Junior Golf Association event has become the biggest single fundraiser for the Mason Goodnight Foundation, which helps raise money for youth sports in Bowling Green.
“This year is a lot of fun because I’m going to get to experience the tournament this year instead of running around and doing everything,” Claycomb said. “It’s been super rewarding. I can play golf for a long time and win a lot of tournaments, but I don’t think I’ll ever feel the way I feel about raising the money we’ve raised for the Mason Cup, giving the money back to the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.