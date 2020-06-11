– Reporter’s note: I am a high-handicap golfer voluntarily putting my novice skills on public record in an attempt to help highlight course features for relatable golfers. Adam Whitt is one of three low-handicap golfers who participated in this project to offer insight on playing the course.)
Unless one had access to a local country club, practice facilities were next to none for local golfers looking to work on their swings. That’s why the newly renovated Hobson Grove Golf Course is the perfect place for coaches like Adam Whitt to bring their players out for practice.
The much-needed addition for a public driving range has brought in plenty of traffic for the nine-hole municipal facility that shares land with a disc golf course. To highlight one of the city's three public courses, Whitt played two of the newly reconfigured holes that present unique challenges and spoke to the convenience of available practice facilities.
“That’s a game changer as a high school golf coach,” said Whitt, who’s coached the Purples’ golf team for over a decade. “I can schedule practices out here. Nice putting green where I can take my kids to chip and putt and now a nice driving range to do all kinds of long game work. If they weren’t a country club member before, I didn’t have a place to go with them and now thanks to the city of Bowling Green, we can do that now.”
The new 350-yard range features 22 stalls with turf hitting mats. In order to accommodate the addition, the city had to expand the property and reconfigure three holes during the renovation that budgeted about $739,000.
Holes No. 6, 7 and 9 were adjusted to shake up the course that had participation dwindling on the north side of the city.
Chris Kendall is the new golf pro for the city’s two nine-hole courses and said Hobson Grove, recently called The Golf Course at Riverview, still has the most potential for additional upgrades.
“There’s a lot more land to do stuff,” Kendall said. “Ever since Otte’s (driving range) went away, it’s the only public driving range in Bowling Green. Last year they transitioned these greens to Bermuda. Still healing in some spots but in the long run, it’s going to help with these greens. … They’ve done a lot of work in the past year.”
The sixth hole on the back side of Hobson Grove was recently a long par 5 stretching 572 yards from the back tee. The green for the old No. 6 is now the green for No. 7, a par 3. No. 6 is now a par 4 at 412 yards from the tips, but the green is a blinded due to the small ridge just before its approach.
“It does present a challenge with your second shot,” Whitt said. “You probably have to go up there and get your bearings before you hit your second shot, but besides that, the hole hasn’t changed a whole ton, it just takes a shot off of it.”
Long hitters can surpass the crest and see the green with their second shot. Those hitting shorter will have to drive or walk past their ball to get a look at which direction to take the second shot. Whitt hit his tee shot just under 300 yards and had a chip on the green.
I put the tee shot at 230 yards and had a blind second shot. Whitt stood at the top of the hill and shot his range finder at the pin, then back to me standing at the ball to add up the yardage estimate. My iron hits off target, but my third shot puts me a few yards off the green, leaving me with a decision to chip or putt.
“I try to tell people, ‘What’s going to be better? Your worst putt or your worst chip? If you putt 10 times and chip 10 times, the putts are there for you,’” Whitt said.
I three-putt for double bogey. Whitt slides right by the hole on his birdie attempt and settles for par.
The new No. 7 is a challenging par 3 by its distance alone. But an additional land feature doesn’t help its purpose.
A tall tree stands just to the right of the tee box, but depending on the angles of the tee box, the tree can stand directly between the golfer and the green sitting 210 yards away.
“It’s interesting, I don’t know too many par 3s out there that there is a tree right between the tee box and the green,” Whitt said. “Where the black tee markers are placed today, there is a tree right between myself and the pin. I don’t know what we’re trying to accomplish by putting a tree between yourself and the green on a par 3. It’s very difficult as it is.”
The new par 3 is by far the longest par 3 of Bowling Green’s three public courses. No. 3 and No. 17 at CrossWinds each extend as far as the 190-yard range. Kendall said there are plans to take the tree down at Hobson Grove but did not have a timetable for the removal.
“This is a public golf course and your average golfer that plays here is your mid to high handicap golfer,” Whitt said. “A lot of them slice the ball and if you do that, the tree doesn’t come into play very much.”
Whitt hits a 4-iron at the foot of the hill that rides up to the green, setting up a chip on his second approach. I take a 3-wood and laser it to the left of the green, but the ball rests pin-high to set up plenty of chipping room to the pin on the opposite side of the green.
Whitt moves into defense mode, playing uphill into a sloping green with the pin three paces from the fringe. He knows bogey is his realistic approach and playing it safe is the way to get that shot.
“(Par) was out of play and I’m trying to make four,” Whitt said. “That’s a spot where a lot of golfers would try to make three here and that’s where they go make six. The plan is right now to try and hit a shot 10 feet past and baby a putt down this hill, tap in for four and move on to the next one.”
Whitt followed his plan to perfection and walked away with a bogey. (I chipped short and had three putts to settle for double-bogey, finishing four total strokes behind Whitt on the two-hole showcase).
The next reconfigured hole is No. 9. What used to be a par 3 to finish the course at Hobson Grove is now a par 4 that runs parallel to the driving range. The biggest problem with No. 9 is the fairway is littered with range balls because the nets stretching 50-feet down the right side of the driving range aren’t tall enough to block slicing shots. Finding your ball off a tee shot on No. 9 brings needle in a haystack to life.
Whitt’s analysis on his first time playing the new holes was overall positive except for the tree on No. 7.
“I really like (No. 6),” Whitt said. “It’s very playable for everybody and gives your better golfers an advantage as you can hit it farther and see the hole. The second one, it’s a great hole if you take the tree down between the tee box and the green.”
