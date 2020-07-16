Bowling Green's Emma Harmon held a share of a three-way tie for fourth place after Thursday's opening round of the Kentucky Girls Junior Amateur (Boys 9&6 Division) championship division at Cherry Blossom Golf Club in Georgetown.
Harmon, a rising junior at Greenwood High School, shot a first-round 3-over par 75. Mt. Washington's Macie Brown, Calvert City's Savannah Howell and Lexington's Delia Gibbs shared the first-round round lead after each shooting 2-over 74.
Rockfield's Faith Martin was tied for 10th at 5-over 77, while Glasgow's Abbie Lee was tied for 16th at 6-over 78.
Other area golfers in action Thursday were Bowling Green's McKenna Stahl (tied for 31st, 85) and Bowling Green's Emily Morgan (tied for 35th, 86).
In the boys' 8 and under division, Bowling Green's Paxton Fuqua took a three-shot lead at 5-over 29.
Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan was eighth with a 15-over 87 after one round in the girls' 13-15 division.
The tournament concludes Friday.
