The Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum officials announced Monday the cancellation of the 2020 Holley National Hot Rod Reunion presented by AAA Insurance at Beech Bend Raceway.
The annual three-day event, originally scheduled for mid-June, had been rescheduled to Aug. 20-22 at Beech Bend.
“We made this difficult decision as we see the effects this pandemic is having on our country, fans, sponsors, and racers,” museum executive director Martin Betz said in a news release. “We believe this is the right decision given the escalation of COVID-19 cases in the state of Kentucky and the restrictions implemented by the state and Warren County.”
“For 17 years, Beech Bend Raceway has hosted the Holley National Hot Rod Reunion,” Beech Bend Raceway track owner Dallas Jones said in the news release. “As much as we didn’t want to cancel this popular event, the health and safety of our fans, participants, and staff is our number one priority during these difficult times. We look forward to a bigger and better event in 2021.”
Event participants and ticket holders will receive more information from the Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum via mail soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.