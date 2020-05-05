The Wally Parks NHRA Motorsports Museum officials announced Tuesday the postponement of the 2020 Holley National Hot Rod Reunion presented by AAA Insurance held at Beech Bend Raceway.
The annual three-day event, originally scheduled for mid-June, has been rescheduled to Aug. 20-22 at Beech Bend.
"We made this difficult decision as we see the effects this pandemic is having on our country, fans, sponsors, and racers," museum officials wrote in a news release announcing the postponement. "We believe this is the right decision since social distancing and reducing gatherings of people has been implemented in most areas of the country."
All classes originally scheduled will continue to be contested at the rescheduled event. Deadline registration date for participants not yet registered has been extended to July 15.
Tickets purchased in advance of the June event may be used at the rescheduled Aug. 20-22 Reunion. Tickets holders unable to attend on the rescheduled date should contact NHRA Ticket Services at 800-884-6472 or nto@nhra.com.
