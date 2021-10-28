The Warren County Composite Mountain Bike Team – the Hollow Riders – took third place in the team standings at Sunday's season-ending Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League race on Bo Beckett Memorial Trail in Gilbertsville.
In the sixth grade division, Alvaton Elementary School's Bradley Knapp finished fourth and Alvaton's James Cary was 11th.
Owen Duvall (Drakes Creek) was eighth in the eighth grade division, Wyatt Duke (Warren East Middle) was 15th, Jack Gentry (Drakes Creek) was 16th and Patrick Soto (Warren East Middle) was 21st.
South Warren's Cole Schmidt was ninth in the ninth grade division.
Hershel Brown (home school) was fourth in the 10th grade division, while Mason Hutsell (Warren East) finished seventh and Charles Napier (Bowling Green) did not finish due to mechanical issues.
In the JV division, Greenwood's Brody Hewitt was fourth and South Warren's Landon Schmidt finished sixth.
Brody Hewitt finished in third place overall in the JV season standings.
In the Teen Trail Corps standings, Owen Duvall tied for first on trail hours spent, Brody Hewitt was second in trail hours spent, and the Warren County team finished second in team hours spent.