The Warren County Hollow Riders, a composite sixth-12th grade mountain biking team, traveled to Land Between the Lakes to compete in race No. 2 of its league’s 2023 race series on Sunday.
Warren County brought 13 riders from numerous county schools and homeschool associations to compete.
KICL’s (Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League) second race was held at Bo Beckett Memorial Trail and contained 4.5 miles of hand-built, single-track trail through woods alongside Kentucky Lake. Over 189 racers from across the state were in attendance for the event.
After Race 2, Warren County high school racers accumulated 1,980 points placing the team in fifth out of 14 heading into race No. 3, only trailing fourth place Hardin County Composite by 12 points.
Individual high school accomplishments included Herschel Brown placing first in the varsity boys’ division, and Cole Schmidt and Mason Hutsell placing in the top 15 in the boys’ JV division.
Owen Duvall placed in the top 10 in the boys’ sophomore division. Bella Kroutil represented WCHR’s high school girls and made the podium by placing third in the girls’ sophomore division.
Warren County middle schoolers continue their strong racing. WCHR had three sixth grade riders in Race No. 2 with Tanner Kroutil coming in eighth, and Nox Sewell and Dustin Story completing their first race of the KICL season.
Drakes Creek middle schoolers continued their strong racing with Bradley Knapp taking first in the eighth grade division, Callie Richey reacquired her leader’s jersey coming in first in the seventh grade girls’ division and Kade Kasprisin came in fourth in the seventh grade boys’ division. Aidan Kroutil came in eighth in a 32-rider deep eighth grade boys’ division, and Stella Schmidt completed her first KICL race of the year in the seventh grade girls’ division.
The Hollow Riders will continue their KICL race series on Buffalo Lake Trail on Sept. 24 in Elizabethtown.{&end}