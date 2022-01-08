Cold weather is something deer hunters experience and must overcome to go afield and be successful. Finding ways to keep out the cold is part of this process, and fortunately there are numerous ways to do this. Here are some of those:
Pre-Hunt Preparation
First, eat the right foods. It all starts with your diet. Avoid spicy foods, sweets and other junk foods that make you sweat and your sugar spike. Instead, focus on healthy, high-carb food sources that will help provide energy to burn. And remember to snack regularly on the same type of food sources periodically throughout the hunt to keep your body fueled.
Clothing-Related Precautions
This might sound elementary, but choosing a good pair of gloves and socks is important. Focus on wool and synthetic materials that hold heat in and keep sweat out. This is the basis of a good heat-retention plan.
Next, wear multiple layers to help hold heat. That’s another simple idea everyone is already aware of. But it works. And people often forget to do it.
Also, keep your head covered to keep your feet warm. That’s right. Some sources say as much as 60 to 70% of body heat loss comes from the head and neck region. Other sources disagree. Regardless, if you can decrease the heat loss there, that translates to more heat retention in your hands and feet. It’s simple biology, really.
A body suit is another great option. In fact, it keeps virtually your whole body warm. Then, you can emerge from your cocoon and fill that cold-weather, late-season tag.
Lastly, no matter your budget, if you have problems keeping your feet warm, invest in the best boots you can afford. It’s paramount. A good pair of boot covers goes a long way, too. Arctic Shield’s Insulated Boot Covers are the real deal. Use them. Love them. They’ll make you a happier late-season hunter.
Additional Things to Do
HotHands might be the best late season hunting tool ever invented. I buy stock in them every year. If you struggle to stay warm, you might want to use these as well.
Next, keep a hand muff around your waist and you’ll be glad you did. It’s worth the money to have a warm place to stick your hands. And I promise, this is a much better option than your pockets.
Furthermore, placing duct tape around sock and boot seams will decrease the amount of heat that escapes that region. But remember to not tape them too tight. That will decrease circulation, which causes the opposite effect, along with creating additional problems.
We obviously must be still while deer hunting. That’s part of the gig, after all. But a little wiggle action shouldn’t tip you off to the animals around you. Keep those fingers and toes wiggling to keep the blood flowing.
Finally, sometimes you must do what you must do. And on those severe days, if you’re in a blind, a heater just might be the fix. Be careful though – don’t fall asleep. Fire and fumes can be a real threat if a heater is left unattended and unmonitored. I know of at least one instance where a hunter used one in a blind, fell asleep and then succumbed to the smoke and fire. Use with caution and responsibility.
All in all, the late season is here. Those who are still carrying deer tags should consider these late-season tips to stay warm while deer hunting. It just might keep you in the field longer.