Drew Hudson tallied three hits and drove in five runs to lead the host Paducah Chiefs to a 16-2 win in seven innings over the Franklin Duelers in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Saturday night.
Paducah (2-5) broke the game open with a 15-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jacob Hager added a 2-for-4 day with four RBIs for the Chiefs.
On the mound, Paducah's Brycen Parrish tossed a complete game to earn the win. Parrish allowed two runs off eight hits and three walks. He struck out eight batters.
Benny Hymes paced the Duelers with two hits. Payton Walsh and Alex Miller tallied RBIs for Franklin.
The Duelers (2-6) are back in action Sunday on the road at Dubois County (Ind.). Game time is 5:30 p.m. CT.