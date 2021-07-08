Benny Hymes hit a pair of home runs to back a complete-game effort from Rylan Thomas as the host Franklin Duelers downed the Muhlenberg County Stallions 6-2 on Wednesday in Ohio Valley League baseball action.
Hymes got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run. Jacob Curtis and Payton Walsh each added an RBI single in the frame to put Franklin (11-16) up 3-0 early.
The Duelers added two more runs in the bottom of the third as Hymes connected for his second straight homer, this time a two-run shot that put his team up 5-0.
Muhlenberg County (13-14) got a run back in the top of the fifth on an Eric Hartless RBI single, but the Duelers answered with a run in the bottom of the inning when Carter Vrabel scored on a passed ball.
The Stallions plated one more run in the ninth on Eli Burkhart's sacrifice fly RBI.
Thomas earned the win with his complete-game outing. Thomas allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven batters.
Vrabel was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to pace Franklin. Hymes was 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, and Jack Rando was 2-for-3.
The Duelers are back in action Thursday night at home against the Fulton Railroaders. Game time is 7:05 p.m.