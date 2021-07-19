Benny Hymes tallied four hits and a pair of runs batted in to lead the visiting Franklin Duelers to an 8-1 win over the Owensboro RiverDawgs in Ohio Valley League baseball action Sunday.
Hymes was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs in the win. Kolby Wall added a 2-for-5 day with a homer, a double and three RBIs for the Duelers (13-23).
Franklin opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Hymes connected for a two-run homer and Wall followed one batter later with a solo shot to put his team up 3-0.
Owensboro (18-18) got one run back in the bottom of the first, but Franklin broke through for another run in the second when Jacob Curtis scored on an error.
In the top of the fifth, the Duelers benefitted from another RiverDawgs miscue on Carter Vrabel's ground ball that resulted in two more runs.
Then in the top of the ninth, Wall struck again with a two-run double to set the final score.
Tanner Morgan started and earned the win for the Duelers, tossing five innings of one-run ball. He struck out six batters. Pat Coleman followed with three scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts, then Jaxson Lucas finished out the win with a scoreless ninth.
Franklin returns to action Tuesday against the host Madisonville Miners. Game time is 6:30 p.m.