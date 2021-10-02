Good ideas almost always spring from collaboration.
The inaugural 2021 KOA Archery Day – https://www.wovo1063.com/koa-archery-day/ – on Sept. 25 was no different. You see, Commonwealth Broadcasting Corp. — home of 100.7 SAM FM, 105.3 The Point, 106.3 WOVO and ESPN radio stations – hosts Fishing for Mentors every spring. It’s an event where children attend and learn how to fish for free.
This year, after Fishing for Mentors, CBC on-air talent Brian Webb brainstormed with SOKY’s Great Outdoors co-host John Kirby and others to kick off a similar archery day to be held in the fall. And it was a raging success. The turnout was incredible.
Fortunately, the new owners of KOA Holiday were involved in those discussions and happily agreed to host the event at the Bowling Green location on Three Springs Road.
“We wanted to give back to the community,” KOA Holiday co-owner Christian Kranz said. “Plus, it’s also a way for us to have the local community be more involved in KOA, because the KOA is typically involved with out-of-town people coming and traveling. We wanted to have something for the local community.”
The new owners – Kranz and Adam Kuzma – purchased it in April, and they immediately started working to improve it and the community.
“We haven’t had it that long, but we’ve already made quite a bit of improvements,” Kranz said. “We’re trying to add more things that are family oriented to get more kids involved. Of course, the archery day is a good way to do that.”
Dozens of children attended the free event and learned how to shoot a compound bow safely and effectively. They also received a free meal and hunting gear, such as turkey calls that were graciously donated by Duck Commander, which is owned and operated by the stars of Duck Dynasty – the Robertson family.
“I think the kids had a really good time,” Kranz said. “We had a good turnout. We hope to have it even bigger next year. But it was really satisfying to see all the kids have a good time. To keep kids occupied, for almost an entire day, I think it speaks for itself.”
Jody Thompson, whose daughter attended the event, confirmed that assessment.
“They had a great time,” Thompson said. “All the volunteers were very helpful and personable. I wasn’t surprised how it turned out, but I think it turned out very well. There’s a lot of focus on outdoor activities for boys. It’s a natural progression. But we had a lot of girls here that I think enjoyed themselves. It kind of opened doors and their eyes to a different world other than cheerleading and things of that nature.”
Reflecting on the event, Webb was pleased with the large number of volunteers who came out and made it such a success. The kids really enjoyed it. “That’s the best part,” Webb said. “They were engaged and having fun. From start to finish, to see all the smiles, and to see kids progress on how to use a bow, it’s amazing. The finale in getting to take a shot at a (3D) buck from a ground blind? Awesome.”
The event will also help many children who were unable to attend the event. A donation was produced for a reputable nonprofit organization.
“It was a lot of hours, but it’s always worth it,” Webb said. “We need a certain number of sponsors to be able to pull it off and give the donation to the beneficiary. So it’s just a lot of sweat and tears, but good sweat equity. With all the combined efforts of this thing, we were able to take proceeds from the event through sponsorships and advertisers, and we were able to give it to the Center for Courageous Kids. They can use it for the greater good.”
Webb also commended the Kuzma family, John Kirby, Alan Thomas and all others who donated their property, gear and time to bring the event to fruition. He also thanked the city of Bowling Green for giving a proclamation and getting behind the event.
It’s set to be an annual impactful event for years to come.
“What a special event,” Kirby said. “We were able to get young folks outside and teach them the sport of archery – a sport enjoyed over the course of a lifetime. In my opinion, kids need to enjoy God’s beautiful creation now more than ever. So many people and businesses in our community volunteered their time and money to help make this event possible. God willing, this event will continue to grow into something even more special.”