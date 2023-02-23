Ken Crowder, the general manager of Indian Hills Country Club, has been announced as one of two 2023 Distinguished Career Award Honorees by the Tennessee Section PGA.
The Distinguished Career Award recognizes current or former Tennessee PGA Section members who have had outstanding careers as PGA Professionals based on service to their club, course or employer, service and leadership to the Association, community service, professional playing record, and teaching ability. The Distinguished Career Award acknowledges these Tennessee PGA Professionals as vital and significant contributors to the game of golf.
Crowder has been a pillar, having served over 28 years – 27 of those years being represented at Lonesome Pine Country Club in the Tri-Cities region.
“When I received the news, I was stunned and humbled,” Crowder said in a news release. "Like most, I never got into this business for notoriety, awards or plaudits. I always wanted to position myself as part of a team charged with a goal. To be singled out for the efforts I believe we achieved as a group is somewhat awkward for me to grasp. I spent 29 glorious years in the Tennessee PGA, which afforded me the opportunity to forge lifelong friendships I will cherish my entire life.
"I cannot adequately articulate my gratitude to the DCA committee for this honor. To become a part of a group that includes friends and mentors is overwhelming. I can make a bigger argument for why I don’t belong than I can for why I do belong with the legends of the Tennessee PGA.”
Throughout his PGA professional career in Tennessee, Crowder garnered numerous awards. Crowder is a three-time Tennessee PGA Section Bill Strausbaugh Award recipient and a three-time Tennessee Section PGA Golf Professional of the Year recipient.
A longtime member of the Tri-Cities Tennessee chapter, he is also a 11-time winner of the Tri-Cities TN Chapter Bill Strausbaugh Award from 2004-14, six-time Golf Professional of the Year winner and was given the 2002 Junior Golf Award for the chapter.