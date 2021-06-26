South Warren graduate and current University of the Cumberlands track and field team member Carson Johnson finished 11th in the 20K racewalk Saturday at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Johnson was seeded 12th entering the event, and finished with a time of 1 hour, 43:49 minutes.
He was in 10th after the first kilometer and jumped to sixth by the second. He dropped four spots over the next two kilometers and another at the 9K mark. Johnson was back in 10th after 14 kilometers, but fell back to 11th, where he finished, at the 18-kilometer mark.
Nick Christie won the event with a time of 1:30:48, Daniel Nehnevaj was second in 1:31:59 and Emmanuel Corvera was third in 1:34:38.
The top three place finishers in each event at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, provided they have met the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying standard, are selected for the Tokyo Games.