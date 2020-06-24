FRANKLIN – The odds that fans will be able to attend the races at this year's RUNHAPPY Meet at Kentucky Downs just got better.
The turf track, scheduled to hold its annual six-day meet starting the first week of September, has been waiting for word from Churchill Downs on that facility's plan for spectators during Derby Week leading up to the rescheduled 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 in Louisville. Originally postponed from its traditional first Saturday in May (May 2) date due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Derby was no sure bet to allow fans even for the later date. But on Thursday, Churchill Downs officials announced that the track will allow reduced capacity at the Triple Crown race that annually attracts more than 150,000 fans.
Kentucky Downs, which opens its meet two days later on Labor Day, will likely follow suit by allowing spectators while following social-distancing guidelines.
Ted Nicholson, Kentucky Downs' senior vice president and general manager, thinks having his track's meet follow close on the heels of Derby Week could generate some extra interest.
"It'll be interesting, not just the jockeys and horses ... I think some of the owners will spend more time here," Nicholson said. "If you think about the scheduling, so you have the Derby and Derby week, then you have us opening Labor Day and then there's two sales that have been scheduled right after – one at at Keeneland and one at Fasig-Tipton.
"So they're back-to-back up there. I'm hoping for those folks that are going to stick around Louisville to say, 'You know, I've never been to Kentucky Downs. This is a prime opportunity. I'm going to go to the Derby and maybe I'll go down to the track there on Labor Day.' That's assuming we have spectators."
Nicholson, who previously worked at Churchill Downs, agreed along with Kentucky Downs' ownership group to swap dates to clear the first week in May for Derby Week. Kentucky Downs' original opening day was set for Sept. 5, now the rescheduled date of the Kentucky Derby.
"I think it's a pretty even swap," said Nicholson, who worked eight years for Churchill Downs. "They needed it, and it's doing the right thing for the Commonwealth because I know how important Derby Week is and so when they selected the Derby to be that Saturday of Labor Day weekend, they were going to need that whole week to be able to run all the races that they typically run and all the different festivities that kind of hang around the Derby.
"For us, the interesting thing will be that more or less that whole week sits right in front of us. It'll be an interesting thing to see how that plays out, as far as what effect it has – good or bad – on our meet."
Nicholson has spearheaded the effort to boost the racing profile at the Franklin turf track, with Kentucky Downs offering purses totaling about $12 million over the six-day meet. That includes what remains the non-stakes purses in the country.
That makes the trek down Interstate 65 all the more enticing for owners and trainers, especially those bringing Kentucky-breds to the track.
"I think a lot of trainers – you know, local guys that stable up at Churchill year-round – that a lot of them look to us," Nicholson said. "When they score here, even if they run second, that's a nice way to pay some bills."
This year's meet at Kentucky Downs added a date after traditionally running over five days. To fill out the racing card, the track added two new stakes races this year – both 6 1/2-furlong sprints for fillies. The $400,000 Music City for 3-year-old fillies and the $400,000 Untapable for 2-year-old fillies are both scheduled to run Sept. 13.
The meet, which features 16 stakes races in all including three with Grade 3 status, is headlined by the Sept. 12 card featuring four graded stakes topped by the $1 million Calumet Farm Kentucky Turf Cup (Grade 3) and the $700,000 RUNHAPPY Turf Sprint (Grade 3). The Turf Cup serves as the top prep in the Midwest for the Breeders' Cup Turf, while the Turf Sprint enters its second year as a Breeders' Cup Challenge Series qualifier.
Other Grade 3 stakes on Sept. 12 include the $500,00 Three Chimneys Ladies Turf and the $500,000 Spendthrift Farm Ladies Sprint. One last Grade 3 race – the $500,000 Nevada State Bank Franklin-Simpson – closes out the meet Sept. 16.
"We had an extra day, so we had two things – we wanted to fill two holes that we had in our schedule, which are both fillies races, and then to have that extra day, we didn't want it to be naked of stakes so that kind of helped play how we could shift around our stakes schedule," Nicholson said. "But we did pump up a couple of them, and we did pump up couple of them based on the fact that we really wanted to bring them higher up in stature, so when the graded stakes committee does take a look at those races, they look at it with the view of well, maybe that does deserve a Grade 3."
Nicholson boosted the purses by $150,000 for both the Gun Runner Dueling Grounds Derby – now running for $750,000 – and the Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Oaks ($500,000). The goal, Nicholson said, is to boost their credentials as potential grade stakes. Both of those races are scheduled for Sept. 10.
"I'd like to get them all graded, to be honest with you," Nicholson said. "If you're a trainer, whether you're in New York, California or up in Louisville, you're going to be a heckuva lot more interested in a running a horse here if it's going to get black type. And we are in the breeding capital of the world, so obviously I'd love to have them all (graded). That's the goal. How long it takes me to get there, we'll see."
Nicholson can boast a world-class team in the announcer's booth for this year's meet. Last year, the track lured Australian-born Michael Wrona to call races for the first time. He will return this year and be joined by Larry Collmus, the voice of NBC's Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup broadcasts, in the booth.
"This year I'm going to be able to have two of the best racing announcers in the world calling the races," Nicholson said. "Having Larry Collmus, who calls the Breeders' Cup and the Triple Crown races here is quite a score."
Collmus and Wrona will split the races on the Sept. 7 opening day. Wrona will call the races on Sept. 9 and 10, with Collmus closing out the meet as announcer Sept. 12, 13 and 16.
"It's kind of fun to be able to pull something like that off, just to be able to make a couple phone calls," Nicholson said. "Neither one of them have a large ego, so it was kind of easy for me to do that."
Improvements to some amenities at the track have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including more permanent structures for VIPs and trainers, but the track is determined to maintain what Nicholson calls "a country-fair atmosphere."
Nicholson said the rolling turf course remains a draw for many race fans. During a trip to California's Santa Anita Park two years ago, Nicholson said he was approached by a fan who spotted the Kentucky Downs logo on his jacket and told him visiting the kidney-shaped track was "on my bucket list."
"Right now without the downhill races at Santa Anita, we're the only racetrack in the country that has a right-hand turn," Nicholson said. "It's a very slight right-hand turn, but there is a right-hand turn.
"It's a unique place – it's beyond unique."
