Kentucky Downs’ 2021 race meet will again be six days, while racing both the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend for the first time, the track announced Tuesday.
Kentucky Downs’ all-grass meet was awarded dates of Sept. 5, 6, 8, 9, 11 and 12 for next year.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved 2021 dates for the state’s thoroughbred and harness tracks. The KHRC’s dates committee in an earlier meeting Tuesday recommended the schedule voted on by the full commission.
It’s the second year in a row that Kentucky Downs has been granted a six-date meet after a decade of running five or fewer days. This, year Kentucky Downs opened its live meet on Labor Day for the first time in a schedule that was changed to accommodate the coronavirus-delayed Kentucky Derby week at Churchill Downs.
