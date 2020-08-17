Kentucky Downs is taking extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of racing participants at its 2020 meet on Sept. 7, 9-10, 12-13 and 16.
Jockeys who have gone through the Derby Week protocols at Churchill Downs will be allowed to race during the Kentucky Downs meet. Those riders will need to have a negative COVID-19 test taken on Sept. 3 (when Churchill Downs will be administering testing) in order to compete on Kentucky Downs’ opening-day card, which is Labor Day, Sept. 7.
Jockeys who choose to leave the state of Kentucky after the Derby will not be allowed to return for racing at Kentucky Downs until they can show a negative COVID test taken no farther out than 72 hours prior to returning to Kentucky. In addition, they will be required to have another negative COVID test performed in Kentucky or the metro Nashville area before they will be permitted to ride at Kentucky Downs.
Jockeys planning on riding at the Kentucky Downs meet but who are not riding at Churchill Downs during Derby Week must have a negative COVID test taken no farther out than 72 hours prior to coming to Kentucky. In addition, they will be required to be tested in Kentucky or the metro Nashville area and must present another negative result before being permitted to ride.
Jockeys will not be permitted on Kentucky Downs’ grounds without proof of a negative test result.
It is expected that Churchill Downs will conduct an additional test for jockeys that will be taken at Kentucky Downs on a date to be determined during the meet’s second week.
Kentucky Downs will have three separate jockey's quarters to provide space for riders to stay separated. The track is bringing in two motorhomes to accommodate East Coast and West Coast riders in addition to the Kentucky riders (which include out-of-state jockeys who ride Derby Week and go through Churchill Downs’ protocols).
Jockeys will be expected to wear a mask or facial covering while on the grounds and while on horseback until leaving the starting gate. Jockeys are expected to cover their mouth and nose after pulling their mount up.
Trainers and their employees also must show a negative COVID test result within the previous 72 hours before being permitted on Kentucky Downs property. Trainers and their employees will be expected to wear masks or facial coverings.
Kentucky Downs 2020 stakes (all on turf)
Purses include Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund supplements
Monday Sept. 7 — $750,000 Tourist Mile, 3-year-olds & up, mile; $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile, 2-year-olds, mile; $500,000 The Mint Juvenile Fillies, 2-year-old fillies, mile; $300,000 One Dreamer, fillies & mares 3 years old & up non-winners of a stakes in 2020, mile and 70 yards.
Wednesday Sept. 9 — $300,000 Tapit, 3-year-olds & up non-winners of a stakes in 2020, mile and 70 yards.
Thursday Sept. 10 — $750,000 Gun Runner Dueling Grounds Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 5/16 miles; $500,000 Exacta Systems Dueling Grounds Oaks, 3-year-old fillies, 1 5/16 miles.
Saturday Sept. 12 — $1 million Calumet Farm Kentucky Turf Cup (G3), 3-year-olds & up, 1 1/2 miles; $700,000 RUNHAPPY Turf Sprint (G3) “Win and You’re In Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Division,” 3-year-olds & up, 6 furlongs; $500,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf (G3), fillies & mares 3 years old & up, mile; $500,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Sprint (G3), fillies & mares 3 years old & up, 6 1/2 furlongs; $500,000 Kentucky Downs Juvenile Sprint, 2-year-olds, 6 1/2 furlongs.
Sunday Sept. 13 — $500,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Marathon, fillies & mares 3 years old & up, 1 5/16 miles; $400,000 Music City, 3-year-old fillies, 6 1/2 furlongs; $400,000 Untapable, 2-year-old fillies, 6 1/2 furlongs.
Wednesday Sept. 16 — $500,000 Franklin-Simpson (G3), 3-year-olds, 6 1/2 furlongs.
