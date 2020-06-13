The Board of the Kentucky Senior Games met May 28 and has decided to cancel the 2020 Kentucky Senior Games, which were scheduled for August and September.
The Kentucky Senior Games are a series of 25 sports for those 50 and over, which competition in various state locations. This year’s events were the qualifying events for the 2021 National Senior Games to be held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
This year’s event were expected to attract more than 800 competitors from 25 states. Of those competitors, 70 percent would be over 60 years of age, the most vulnerable group for the coronavirus. For the safety of all participants, officials and volunteers, the events have been canceled.
The National Senior Games has set up alternative methods of qualifying for next year’s National Games. While the Games are canceled, the Kentucky Senior Games has set up Outdoor Exercise Grants for non-profits. The board has set aside money for $750 grants for non-profits to promote outdoor exercise programs consistent with coronavirus restrictions.
Visit KentuckySeniorGames.com to view the methods of qualifying as well as the grant application.
