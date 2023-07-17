The summer just keeps getting better and better for Jacob Lang.
Lang, a rising Greenwood senior, announced his commitment to play men’s golf at Kentucky just last week after a whirlwind summer of playing prestigious invitationals.
On Monday, Lang added an impressive win to his resume by claiming his second straight title in the Bowling Green Junior Championship at Paul Walker Golf Course, topping the field by eight strokes with a rock-solid 9-under par 63.
Lang dealt with the the front nine on the nine-hole Paul Walker Course with a trio of birdies, but really started hitting quality shots on his second trip around the circuit.
After carding back-to-back birdies, Lang got within three feet of the cup on the No. 6 hole and sank the putt for an eagle.
Just for good measure, he followed that up with another birdie.
“Honestly, I wasn’t really doing anything special – just playing to my strengths, giving myself opportunities,” Lang said. “A couple went in, a couple didn’t but on the back nine, on No. 4, I found something. I started hitting my drives pretty good to give myself a lot of opportunities. I birdied two in a row, then I hit it really close on No. 6, a par five. I had about three feet for eagle, which really gave me a lot of momentum going forward.”
Lang said that first trip around the course helped set up his lower score over the second nine – his 63 was five strokes better than the 68 he carded on this same course to win last year’s Junior Championship.
“I kind of got used to the course, got a feel for the greens and then after that it was pretty much me hitting some quality shots that led to shooting a low number today,” Lang said.
It’s been that kind of summer for Lang, who gained the attention of new Kentucky men’s golf coach Gator Todd and his staff with a strong showing on the summer tournament circuit. Lang tied for fifth in the Pete and Alice Dye Junior Invitational at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind., and tallied a top-35 showing in the prestigious Western Junior at Midlothian Country Club in Midlothian, Ill.
It was an impressive enough showing to earn that Kentucky offer.
“Being from Kentucky, I’ve always been a Kentucky fan,” Lang said. “They’ve always been really high on my list just no matter what. They recently just got an entire new coaching staff this summer and after meeting with the coaches and checking out the campus, it felt like home. As soon as I stepped foot on campus, I felt like this was my home.”
With the college decision out of the way, Lang is focused on finishing his high school career strong.
“I’ve been everywhere throughout the year, in terms of traveling for golf tournaments,” Lang said. “I’ve just been playing really steady and it’s starting to come around before this high school season starts.
“I’ve got high intentions, for sure. My goal is to have the opportunity to go win a state title at my home course, but obviously we’ve got a long road ahead. I have to keep working hard, keep practicing and keep getting better so I can be ready for that opportunity.”
Bowling Green’s Reed Richey took second with a 1-under par 71, with Purples teammates Ben Davenport (73), Graham Hightower (73) and Landon Meisel (76) rounding out the top five in the boys’ 17-18 age division.
It’s a promising sign for Bowling Green, which is looking to improve on last year’s third-place finish in the KHSAA boys’ state tournament.
“We bring back four guys and that’s pretty special – not too many teams in Kentucky can say that,” Richey said. “To finish third at state and kind of get right back to it – we had a really good offseason training and working hard together – it’s good to see some results our first time together.”
“I really like where we are. We’re going to keep trending, we’re going to keep getting better. I think we’ve got a shot this year.”
Greenwood’s Layton Richey won the boys’ 15-16 division with a 73, followed by Jake Price (82), Ryan Loiars (83), Keegan Unick (83) and Holden Walden (86).
Lexington’s Thomas England won the boys’ 12-14 division by nine strokes with a 75. Logan Davis took second with an 84, followed by Luke Usinger (88), James Yarbrough (92) and Carson Smith (98).
The girls' Junior Championship is scheduled for Wednesday at Paul Walker.