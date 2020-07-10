Alvaton's Jacob Lang and Bowling Green's Reed Richey tied for sixth place Thursday in the boys' 14 and under division of the Kentucky Boys' Junior Amateur held at Boone's Trace National Golf Club in Richmond.
Lang, a rising freshman at Greenwood, and Richey – a rising freshman at Bowling Green – each shot 8-over par 152 in the two-day tournament.
In the boys' championship division, Bowling Green's Mason Williams had the highest finish by an area player. Williams tied for 25th with a 4-over 148. Woodburn's Chase Wilson tied for 32nd at 6-over 150, while Bowling Green's Charlie Reber tied for 36th at 7-over 151.
Also in the championship division, Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship tied for 49th (154) and Alvaton's Michael Lang tied for 77th (163).
