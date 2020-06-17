Jacob Lang of Alvaton fired a 3-under par 68 to win the boys' 12-14 age division by 18 strokes in the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event held Tuesday at Franklin Country Club.
Lang shot 34 on both the front and back nine to roll to the victory. Bowling Green's Graham Hightower finished second in the division.
Bowling Green's Charlie Reber fired a 2-over-par 73 to claim first-place honors in the boys' 15-18 division.
Bowling Green's Carson Sturgill and Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship finished two shots back from Reber to tie for second.
Faith Martin of Rockfield fired a 1-under 70 to earn a six-shot win in the girls' 15-18 division.
In the girls' 14 and under division, Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan shot a 15-over 86 to win by five strokes.
Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars won the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 15-over 51, while Bowling Green's Rowdy Harris and Adrian Bewley tied for first in the boys' 10 and under (9-hole) division with 1-over 37s.
