Greenwood’s Jacob Lang wasn’t happy with his play in a tournament prior to Friday’s Bowling Green Junior Championship at Paul Walker Golf Course, but his performance at Paul Walker left the rising junior confident about his game.
Lang fired a 4-under par 68 to win the 18-hole event by four shots. In a three-way tie for the lead at the turn, Lang shot 3-under in the second nine holes to pull away and get the win.
“It was a momentum getter, for sure,” Lang said. “I’m excited for this high school season. This definitely makes me feel a lot better about my game.”
Lang said ball-striking played a big part in his win.
“I hit the ball really well,” Lang said. “I think I could have putted a little better, but that’s golf for you. Nothing is going to be perfect every single time, so I was really pleased with the way I hit the ball.”
A trio of Bowling Green golfers were next with Graham Hightower, Charlie Reber and defending champion Reed Richey all firing an even-par 72. Hightower finished second on tiebreakers, with Reber third and Richey fourth.
Glasgow’s Braeden Furlong led a trio of golfers at 75, joining Bowling Green’s Ian Geoghegan and Ben Davenport. Greenwood’s Sunny Pal was eighth with a 78.
The event has been a staple in the area, dating back to 1965. Lang faced many of the same golfers he will see this fall during the KHSAA golf season, although he said that really didn’t factor into his play Friday.
“I didn’t think of it any different than another day of golf, to be quite honest,” Lang said. “The three other people that got in the top 4 I play with every single day at Bowling Green Country Club. The best approach for me is to be mentally prepared for tournaments is to just act like it is another day of golf – keep playing the way I know I can play and go from there.”
Momentum did factor into his play and with the high school golf season starting next week, Lang said he is eager to see if he can build off Friday’s win.
“I’m definitely excited,” Lang said. “I am going to keep working on my game, staying as prepared as possible, so I can keep this momentum and keep shooting low numbers.”